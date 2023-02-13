Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $1,509.75 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00425138 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,094.00 or 0.28161918 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01408881 USD and is up 11.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $716.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

