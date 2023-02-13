Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:THCPW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

