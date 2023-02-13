Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. Toast has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 132,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $2,424,593.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,466,540 shares of company stock worth $172,200,089. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,372,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after purchasing an additional 472,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.