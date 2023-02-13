Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.98

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.98 and last traded at C$19.91, with a volume of 136650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Ci Capital decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.44.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Topaz Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.72%.

In other news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total transaction of C$84,318.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,552.89. Also, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.