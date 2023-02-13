TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the January 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TPCO Trading Up 11.1 %

OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.29. 11,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. TPCO has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

