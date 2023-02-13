TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the January 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TPCO Trading Up 11.1 %
OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.29. 11,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. TPCO has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.62.
TPCO Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPCO (GRAMF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.