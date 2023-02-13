Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
LON:TRCS traded down GBX 40 ($0.48) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 930 ($11.18). 4,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,993. The company has a market capitalization of £277.09 million and a P/E ratio of 18,600.00. Tracsis has a 12 month low of GBX 800.08 ($9.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,075 ($12.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 961.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 948.31.
Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.
