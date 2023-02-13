Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,678,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

Trans Global Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,529,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,188,010. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

Trans Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Trans Global Group, Inc engages in the production and cultivation of medicinal cannabis. It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded on April 2, 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.