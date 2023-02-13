Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,678,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Price Performance
Trans Global Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,529,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,188,010. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
