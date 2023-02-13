Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Travelzoo stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,437. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $79.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 56.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Travelzoo

TZOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Travelzoo to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

