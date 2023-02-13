Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 0.1 %

TRIB traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

