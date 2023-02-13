Tripadvisor (TRIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -343.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tripadvisor by 20.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

