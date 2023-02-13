Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Trading Up 1.1%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.20 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 54.90 ($0.67). Approximately 894,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,109,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.30 ($0.66).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £221.13 million and a PE ratio of 499.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triple Point Social Housing REIT

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

In other Triple Point Social Housing REIT news, insider Peter Coward acquired 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £487.80 ($592.13).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

