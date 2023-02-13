Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Trading Up 1.1%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.20 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 54.90 ($0.67). Approximately 894,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,109,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.30 ($0.66).
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of £221.13 million and a PE ratio of 499.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Triple Point Social Housing REIT
About Triple Point Social Housing REIT
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.
