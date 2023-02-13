Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 94,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 108,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 71,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 919,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 130,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $65.36. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

