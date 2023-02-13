Trumpcoin Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $0.17 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.49 or 0.06850245 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00078990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00028481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00059240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024335 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.