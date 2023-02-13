Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $572.05 million and approximately $34.60 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00006296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.01361233 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00034572 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.46 or 0.01653759 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.