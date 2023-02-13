Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBER. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.42.

UBER opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $38.65.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

