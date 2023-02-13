Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.42.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,784,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after acquiring an additional 254,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 212,985 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

