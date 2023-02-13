Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Down 40.6% in January

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 195,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. 96,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Unicycive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

