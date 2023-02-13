Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Cut by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,407,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,789 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 3.4% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Unilever worth $280,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.64. 635,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,624. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.