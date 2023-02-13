Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $6.27 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00028710 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.78 billion and approximately $115.61 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00417660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015455 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.35636875 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 612 active market(s) with $68,590,581.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.