United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) VP Sells $783,040.00 in Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $49.19. 4,338,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,001,204. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in United Airlines by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in United Airlines by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.
