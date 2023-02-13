United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) VP Sells $783,040.00 in Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $49.19. 4,338,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,001,204. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in United Airlines by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in United Airlines by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.