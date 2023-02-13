United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Update

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance
United Bancorporation of Alabama stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. 1,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $144.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $41.00.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile
