United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Update

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Performance

United Bancorporation of Alabama stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. 1,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $144.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $41.00.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

