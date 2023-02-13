United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.70

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Internet to €21.50 ($23.12) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Internet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

United Internet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

