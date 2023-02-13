United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

About United Security Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

