United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.