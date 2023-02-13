Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Update

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Uponor Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of UPNRF remained flat at $17.53 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Uponor Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

About Uponor Oyj

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

