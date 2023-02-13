Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Update

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Uponor Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of UPNRF remained flat at $17.53 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Uponor Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $17.53.
About Uponor Oyj
