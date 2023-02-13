US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Shares Up 1%

US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $35.05. 2,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

US Vegan Climate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Vegan Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Vegan Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.