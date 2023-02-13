USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 334,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 188,561 shares.The stock last traded at $21.25 and had previously closed at $20.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -874.96%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $58,661.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,187.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $281,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,941. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $58,661.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,187.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $1,102,031.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 21.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 440,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 383,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

