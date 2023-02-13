Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 379,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,224,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after buying an additional 403,214 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,933,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after purchasing an additional 372,139 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 699,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,752,000 after purchasing an additional 277,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 302,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 212,983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,530. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $74.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

