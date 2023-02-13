Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Increased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,050. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54.

