Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vaso Stock Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS VASO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 149,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 56.74%.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

