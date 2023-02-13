Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
Vecima Networks Trading Up 0.0 %
VCM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.76. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054. The firm has a market capitalization of C$547.83 million and a PE ratio of 29.95. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$14.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Insider Activity at Vecima Networks
In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$780,054.60.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
