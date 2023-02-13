Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Vecima Networks Trading Up 0.0 %

VCM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.76. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054. The firm has a market capitalization of C$547.83 million and a PE ratio of 29.95. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$14.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$76.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vecima Networks will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$780,054.60.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

