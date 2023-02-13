Velas Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $58.36 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $58.36 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00080800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00060257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024530 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,413,562,126 coins and its circulating supply is 2,413,562,124 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security."

