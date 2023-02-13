Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,489,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 698,047 shares.The stock last traded at $42.43 and had previously closed at $42.79.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,913,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
