Venus Price Tops $5.56 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Venus has a total market cap of $81.49 million and $1.54 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for $5.56 or 0.00025728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00425841 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,101.31 or 0.28208493 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,643,695 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.