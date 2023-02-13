Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Verb Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Verb Technology stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,348. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Verb Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 451,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

