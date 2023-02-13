Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

