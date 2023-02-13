Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.