Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Research analysts at Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CKSNF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 345 ($4.15) in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 415 ($4.99) to GBX 425 ($5.11) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Vesuvius Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:CKSNF opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $4.75.
About Vesuvius
Vesuvius Plc engages in the provision of molten metal flow engineering and technology solutions. It operates through the Steel and Foundry segments. The Steel segment consists of steel flow control, sensors and probes, and advanced refractories. The Foundry segment includes the supply of consumable products, technical advice, and application support to the foundry industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vesuvius (CKSNF)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.