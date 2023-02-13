VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Up 86.1% in January

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,320,000 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the January 15th total of 14,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 693,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after buying an additional 61,617 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,584,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,980. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

