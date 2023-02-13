Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Victory Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 707,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares in the company, valued at $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 483.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Victory Capital by 37.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

