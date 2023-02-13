VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CID. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CID stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.77. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

