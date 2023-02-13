Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Update

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

VMD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $315.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $123,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

