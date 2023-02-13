Viju Menon Sells 2,161 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,120. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

