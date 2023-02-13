Viju Menon Sells 2,161 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,120. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

