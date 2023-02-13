Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Shares Down 4%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 49,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 80,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $84.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

