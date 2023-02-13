Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 97,221 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,540,384.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,551,336 shares in the company, valued at $484,746,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 81,914 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $2,283,762.32.

On Monday, February 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,353,850.08.

On Friday, February 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,094.40.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,834 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $1,794,422.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 78,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $2,325,277.80.

On Monday, January 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.08.

On Thursday, January 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,854,923.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,318,881.28.

On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,500,041.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,074,665.60.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 769,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

