Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 827,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of VIRC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.79. 656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

