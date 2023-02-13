Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. 139,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 198,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

