Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 829.20 ($9.97).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 929 ($11.17) to GBX 954 ($11.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($14.92) to GBX 710 ($8.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.42) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.10) to GBX 760 ($9.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Vistry Group Price Performance

VTY stock traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 760.50 ($9.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,670. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 502 ($6.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,070.50 ($12.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 776.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 689 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 697.67.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

