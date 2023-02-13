Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Up 84.4% in January

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.0 days.

Vontobel Price Performance

VONHF stock remained flat at C$71.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. Vontobel has a 12 month low of C$53.83 and a 12 month high of C$82.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.19.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

