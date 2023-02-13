Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Up 84.4% in January

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.0 days.
Vontobel Price Performance
VONHF stock remained flat at C$71.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. Vontobel has a 12 month low of C$53.83 and a 12 month high of C$82.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.19.
About Vontobel
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vontobel (VONHF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.