Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.
Voya Financial Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of VOYA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 391,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $76.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $121,188,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,075,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after buying an additional 857,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,809,000 after buying an additional 545,666 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after buying an additional 524,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
