Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of VOYA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 391,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $76.17.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $121,188,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,075,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after buying an additional 857,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,809,000 after buying an additional 545,666 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after buying an additional 524,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

