Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vystar Price Performance

Shares of VYST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 98,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Vystar has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corp. engages in the manufacture and owning of eco-friendly products for the home, office, and medical sectors. Its product portfolio includes mattresses, gloves, mattress toppers, pillows, air purifiers residential, and air purifiers medical. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

