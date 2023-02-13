Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vystar Price Performance
Shares of VYST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 98,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Vystar has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.29.
Vystar Company Profile
